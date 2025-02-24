Ravindra’s century steers Kiwis to victory against Bangladesh

New Zealand overcame a spirited Bangladesh effort to secure a five-wicket win, with 23 balls to spare in an important Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) New Zealand overcame a spirited Bangladesh effort to secure a five-wicket win, with 23 balls to spare in an important Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted a fighting total of 236/9 in their 50 overs. Opener Tanzid Hasan provided an aggressive start, striking two sixes and a four in his 24-ball 24 before falling to Michael Bracewell’s disciplined off-spin.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the captain, anchored the innings with a patient 77 off 110 balls, finding occasional support from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13 off 14) and Jaker Ali (45 off 55), who added late resistance.

However, the middle-order collapse hurt Bangladesh’s momentum. Towhid Hridoy (7 off 24), Mushfiqur Rahim (2 off 5), and Mahmudullah (4 off 14) struggled against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack. Bracewell was the standout performer with figures of 4/26 in 10 overs, dismantling Bangladesh’s core. Will O’Rourke (2/48) and Matt Henry (1/57) kept the pressure on, while New Zealand’s fielding, including a sharp run-out by Tom Latham to dismiss Jaker Ali, restricted Bangladesh from capitalizing in the death overs. Extras played a significant role in Bangladesh's total, with 22 wides contributing to the score.

Chasing 237, New Zealand had a nightmare start when Taskin Ahmed bowled Will Young for a duck in the first over. Nahid Rana then produced a breakthrough, removing skipper Kane Williamson (5 off 4) as Bangladesh sensed an opportunity.

Devon Conway played a steady hand, scoring 30 off 45, but Mustafizur Rahman’s clever change of pace sent him back.

With New Zealand at 72/3, Rachin Ravindra took control. The left-hander displayed a mix of elegance and aggression, piercing gaps with precision and launching Bangladesh’s spinners into the stands. His 112 off 105 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and a six, turned the game decisively in the Kiwis’ favor. Tom Latham (55 off 76) played the perfect supporting role, rotating the strike and guiding the chase. A direct hit from Mahmudullah ran him out, but by then, New Zealand was firmly in control.

Glenn Phillips (21* off 28) and Michael Bracewell (11* off 13) finished the job, ensuring New Zealand reached the target in 46.1 overs. Despite Bangladesh’s disciplined efforts with the ball, particularly from Taskin (1/28) and Mustafizur (1/42), they lacked the firepower to defend a below-par total.

Bracewell was declared player of the match for his standout bowling performance.