UrduPoint.com

Rawalakot Hawks Pull Of Emphatic Win Over Mirpur Royals

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rawalakot Hawks pull of emphatic win over Mirpur Royals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalakot Hawks registered a 43-run emphatic win against Mirpur Royals in the inaugural fixture of the first edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium, Muzaffarabad on late Friday.

Mirpur Royals chose to field first after winning the toss. Hawks' openers, Ahmad Shehzad and Bismillah Khan displayed scintillating batting skills, smashing Royals for boundaries all around the ground during the power-play as their team reached 54 without losing any wicket after the first 6 overs.

Both the openers further accelerated and played strokes everywhere, helping Hawks post 100/0 in the 9th over of the inning. Ammad Butt came up with the first breakthrough for Mirpur Royals as the young pacer sent settled Bismillah Khan back to the pavilion. Wicket-keeper batsman scored quick 59 off 34 with 4 fours and as many sixes. Hawks' inning slowed down after the first dismissal as the next batter, Umar Amin, struggled to find any connection with the ball and eventually threw his wicket away for 4 off 11. Ahmad Shehzad scored 69 with the help of 4 sixes and 7 fours while Hussain Talat's 23 and a quick 16 runs inning of Shahid Afridi helped Rawalakot Hawks post 194/6 in 20 overs.

Ammad Butt bowled with decent line and length and got three scalps for just 20 runs in his spell of 4 overs. Young Kashmiri pacer Salman Irshad also got two wickets for 38 runs.

Mirpur Royals struggled in the power-play as the two top-order youngsters Ibtesam Ul Haq and Mohammad Taha went back to pavilions for golden ducks. Asif Afridi came up with another breakthrough as this time, Mukhtar Ahmad threw his wicket away for just 17 runs, team being 32/3 in the meanwhile. Two quick dismissals of Khushdil Shah and Muhammad Akhlaq increased the difficulties of the Royals as Shoaib Malik found his team being 58/5 in the 10th over of the inning. Mirpur Royals' skipper tried to keep the chase alive through his superb knock of 77 off 51.

When Zaman Khan bowled Ammad Butt on 22 in his second over, Royals required 90 in the last five overs. Shoaib Malik's boundaries kept the game interesting for a longer period but couldn't help his team chase a giant total of 195 as Royals fell short of 43 runs. Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi and Shahid Afridi with two scalps each, remained the star performers for Rawalakot Hawks.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi Young Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Umar Amin Shoaib Malik Hussain Talat Bismillah Khan Gold Afridi Post All Premier League

Recent Stories

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

9 minutes ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

40 minutes ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

58 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.