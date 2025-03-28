Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Organizes Ramadan Cricket Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Cantonment board, under the special instructions of the Director General Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C), organized the Ramadan cricket Cup at the Ayub Park Cricket Ground in which 16 teams from Rawalpindi Cantonment participated in the tournament.
According to the details, final match was played between Warriors and Khattak Eleven, with Warriors winning the title by defeating Khattak Eleven by 32 runs. Warriors scored 99 runs in eight overs, while Khattak Eleven managed to score 67 runs.
The Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Rwp Cantt Haider Shuja being chief guest at the final match distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning team.
Spokesman RCB said that the tournament was organized to promote sports activities and provide healthy entertainment to the residents of the cantonment.The objective of organizing the Ramadan Cricket Cup was to provide opportunities for young people to engage in healthy sports activities, he said.
The runner-up team also received cash prizes.The closing ceremony was also attended by Additional Director ML&C, Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal, Chief Cantonment Engineer Zohaib Mujahid Bukhari and other officials.
