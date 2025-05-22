Rawalpindi League To Start From June 15
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Champions League, Cricket tournament is set to begin on June 15, at the Ayub National Park Cricket Stadium. Organized by Cricket Lab, this exciting tournament will feature both daytime and night matches, offering a unique cricketing experience for players and spectators alike.
The tournament organizers informed APP that the teams looking to participate have to complete their registrations until June 01, with each squad consisting of 16 players. The organizers will provide complete cricket kits to all participating teams free of charge. The winning and runners up teams will receive cash prize of Rs.
700,000.0, and the Rs. 300,000.0 respectively.
In an exclusive interaction with APP here on Thursday, tournament coordinator, Zulfiqar Ahmed highlighted that the tournament aims to provide young cricketers with a valuable platform to showcase their talent.
"The combination of day-night matches, professional organization, and substantial rewards is expected to elevate the standard of local cricket", he said.
Zulfiqar further said that the modern digital system would be used in the tournament to ensure accurate data tracking and professional scoring throughout. #APP/395
