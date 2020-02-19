Rawalpindi lifted the All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Netball Championship here at the Hameedi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi lifted the All Pakistan Inter board Girls Netball Championship here at the Hameedi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

Lahore and Dera Ismail Khan bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Rawalpindi outplayed Lahore by 16-11 in the final match.

Assistant Director (Women), Pakistan Sports Board, Shazia Ejaz who was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony gave away trophies and medals to the teams.

Director Sports, Rawalpindi Intermediate and Secondary education Board, Sobia Sultana Chaudhry, Associate Secretary, Pakistan Netball Federation, Rana Tanveer Ahmed and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.