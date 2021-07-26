UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi To Host National Men's Baseball/ Championship In Sep

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rawalpindi to host National Men's Baseball/ Championship in Sep

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Federation Baseball would be holding, 24th National Men's Baseball Championship at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from September 6 to 11.

According to the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah teams from Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan would feature in the event.

He said the Baseball Federation of Asia has postponed the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to be held in Iran this year.

"As Pakistan was the runner-up team in the 14th West Asia Cup, Pakistan has qualified for the 30th Asian Baseball Championship to be played in Taiwan in December 2021." "Other teams including Japan, Taiwan, Korea, China, Philippines, Thailand and Sri Lanka will participate in the event. In this regard, the PFB has received a letter from the Baseball Federation of Asia," he said.

Shah said the Federation's selection committee would pick talented players for the National Training Camp of Pakistan Team during the National Baseball Championship for the participation in Asian Baseball Championship at Taiwan.

"The three participating teams in the Asian Championship include Japan, Taiwan and Korea in the World top three while Pakistan is ranked 26th in the world." He said as compared to the facilities available for baseball in these countries, Pakistan does not even have a regular ground for baseball.

"If the government supports and provides grounds for baseball in the country, Pakistan's ranking can further be improved. To prepare for the tournament, the federation is keen to set up Training Camp of Pakistan Team in collaboration with the Pakistan sports board in Lahore or Islamabad so that the best team can be prepared," he said.

