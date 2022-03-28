UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi To Host Pak-WI ODIs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Rawalpindi would host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Stadium from June 8 to 12, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday

The West Indies would arrive in Islamabad on June 5 for the ODIs that would be played on June 8, 10 and 12.

The ODIs were part of the West Indies' tour of Pakistan in December 2021.

However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five COVID-19 cases were reported in the West Indies side.

The West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, schedule of which will be announced in due course.

The ODIs were part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which would be staged next year in October/November.

