Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday confirmed Rawalpindi, along with two T20Is and the first ODI, will also host the second ODI against New Zealand. The two ODIs will be played on 27 and 29 April instead of 26 and 30 April, respectively.

Karachi, originally scheduled to hold four ODIs, will stage the last three ODIs, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

Revised schedule (T20Is to start at 9pm; ODIs to begin at 3.30pm): 14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore 15 Apr � 2nd T20I, Lahore 17 Apr � 3rd T20I, Lahore 20 Apr � 4th T20I, Rawalpindi 24 Apr � 5th T20I, Rawalpindi 27 Apr � 1st ODI, Rawalpindi 29 Apr � 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi 3 May � 3rd ODI, Karachi5 May � 4th ODI, Karachi7 May � 5th ODI, Karachi