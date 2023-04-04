Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi To Host Two ODIs Against New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday confirmed Rawalpindi, along with two T20Is and the first ODI, will also host the second ODI against New Zealand. The two ODIs will be played on 27 and 29 April instead of 26 and 30 April, respectively

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday confirmed Rawalpindi, along with two T20Is and the first ODI, will also host the second ODI against New Zealand. The two ODIs will be played on 27 and 29 April instead of 26 and 30 April, respectively.

Karachi, originally scheduled to hold four ODIs, will stage the last three ODIs, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

Revised schedule (T20Is to start at 9pm; ODIs to begin at 3.30pm): 14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore 15 Apr � 2nd T20I, Lahore 17 Apr � 3rd T20I, Lahore 20 Apr � 4th T20I, Rawalpindi 24 Apr � 5th T20I, Rawalpindi 27 Apr � 1st ODI, Rawalpindi 29 Apr � 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi 3 May � 3rd ODI, Karachi5 May � 4th ODI, Karachi7 May � 5th ODI, Karachi

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore PCB Rawalpindi April May New Zealand

Recent Stories

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

5 seconds ago
 US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefens ..

US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefense Spending, Save $1 Trillion O ..

33 seconds ago
 World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Gro ..

World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Growth Prospects to 5.6%

27 seconds ago
 US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy ..

US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy Dept.

35 seconds ago
 US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas R ..

US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas Resources - Energy Dept.

36 seconds ago
 Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tu ..

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.