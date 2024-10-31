Rawalpindi's Disability Team Wins Shahid Afridi Cricket Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Rawalpindi Physical Disability Team won the title of Shahid Afridi Foundation National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship by 70 runs against Quetta Bolan Physical Disability in the final
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Physical Disability Team won the title of Shahid Afridi Foundation National Physical Disability T20 cricket Championship by 70 runs against Quetta Bolan Physical Disability in the final.
Rawalpindi while batting first scored 190 runs in 15 overs with Muhammad Arslan's unbeaten century.
According to the details, in the final match played at the Army Ground, Rawalpindi PD batted first and without losing any wicket set a heavy target of 191 runs. Mohammad Arsalan showed a brilliant batting performance and played an unbeaten innings of 115 runs with 2 sixes and 16 fours. Siraj Khan scored 79 runs, Abdul Basit and Aamir Sohail took two wickets each.
In pursuit of the target, the Quetta Bolan PD team scored 120 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the 15 overs.
Muhammad Arsalan was declared the player of the match and also the best batsman of the tournament while Abdul Basit was declared as best bowler and Abdullah Khan was declared the best fielder of the tournament.
Test cricketer Mehran Mumtaz, the chief guest of the closing ceremony, along with renowned coach Sabih Azhar awarded the winning trophy to Kashif Ahmed, Captain of Rawalpindi PD team, and the runner-up trophy to the captain of Quetta Bolan, Abdul Hadi.
Prizes were distributed among the players who performed prominently in the tournament. On this occasion, President Rawalpindi District Naveed Abbasi, Manager Rawalpindi Region Team Khurshid Butt, Regional Head PPDCA Balochistan Aslam Barich, Regional Head Lahore/Sialkot Javed Ashraf and Regional Head Rawalpindi Syed Rafi Hashmi were also present.
The chief guest congratulated Rawalpindi PD team and its head coach Syed Rafi Hashmi for winning the championship.
Recent Stories
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades
Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded
Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair
KP law minister for inclusion of cabinet members in BoG of Judicial Academy
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points
Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October
2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Sports
-
Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair2 minutes ago
-
PSB constitutes interim committee to oversee PWF’s affairs36 minutes ago
-
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday4 hours ago
-
Dodgers comeback stuns Yankees to seal World Series triumph7 minutes ago
-
Dodgers comeback stuns Yankees to seal World Series triumph5 minutes ago
-
Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York Yankees 7-6 to win World Series7 minutes ago
-
Olympic bonanza sends French growth bounding higher4 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz19 hours ago
-
Asjad, Ahsan, Asif to play round 32 of World Snooker C'ship19 hours ago
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters22 hours ago
-
Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total22 hours ago
-
ICC appoints new Independent Chair of ACU1 day ago