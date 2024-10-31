Open Menu

Rawalpindi's Disability Team Wins Shahid Afridi Cricket Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2024 | 06:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Physical Disability Team won the title of Shahid Afridi Foundation National Physical Disability T20 cricket Championship by 70 runs against Quetta Bolan Physical Disability in the final.

Rawalpindi while batting first scored 190 runs in 15 overs with Muhammad Arslan's unbeaten century.

According to the details, in the final match played at the Army Ground, Rawalpindi PD batted first and without losing any wicket set a heavy target of 191 runs. Mohammad Arsalan showed a brilliant batting performance and played an unbeaten innings of 115 runs with 2 sixes and 16 fours. Siraj Khan scored 79 runs, Abdul Basit and Aamir Sohail took two wickets each.

In pursuit of the target, the Quetta Bolan PD team scored 120 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the 15 overs.

Muhammad Arsalan was declared the player of the match and also the best batsman of the tournament while Abdul Basit was declared as best bowler and Abdullah Khan was declared the best fielder of the tournament.

Test cricketer Mehran Mumtaz, the chief guest of the closing ceremony, along with renowned coach Sabih Azhar awarded the winning trophy to Kashif Ahmed, Captain of Rawalpindi PD team, and the runner-up trophy to the captain of Quetta Bolan, Abdul Hadi.

Prizes were distributed among the players who performed prominently in the tournament. On this occasion, President Rawalpindi District Naveed Abbasi, Manager Rawalpindi Region Team Khurshid Butt, Regional Head PPDCA Balochistan Aslam Barich, Regional Head Lahore/Sialkot Javed Ashraf and Regional Head Rawalpindi Syed Rafi Hashmi were also present.

The chief guest congratulated Rawalpindi PD team and its head coach Syed Rafi Hashmi for winning the championship.

