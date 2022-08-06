UrduPoint.com

Rawlakot Hawks Takes Trophy Tour At Centaurus

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Rawlakot Hawks takes trophy tour at Centaurus

Defending champion Rawlakot Hawks took a trophy tour here at the Centaurus Mall on Saturday with fans cheered and took selfies with the Hawk stars

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Defending champion Rawlakot Hawks took a trophy tour here at the Centaurus Mall on Saturday with fans cheered and took selfies with the Hawk stars.

Before KPL 2, the defending champion Rawlakot Hawks after home city Rawalakot took a trophy tour in Islamabad exciting the cricket fans.

The defending champion Rawlakot Hawks' star players and team management came to the Centaurs Mall with the trophy where a large gathering of fans welcomed the Hawks.

Chairman Rawalkot Hawks Jan Wali Shaheen, Head Coach Arshad Khan and Captain Ahmed Shahzad thanked the fans.

On the occasion, fans took pictures with the trophy and star cricketers including Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Amir, Hussain Talat, Zaman Khan and Team Rawalkot.

Earlier, Rawalkot Hawks team took part in a three-hour long practice session, Head Coach Arshad Khan said that he was excited for the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and hoped the team to perform well like the first season in the league.

