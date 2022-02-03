UrduPoint.com

Rayo And Valencia Scrape Into Copa Del Rey Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Rayo and Valencia scrape into Copa del Rey semis

Madrid, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Rayo Vallecano reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years on Wednesday after they beat Mallorca 1-0 at a jubilant Vallecas.

Oscar Trejo's penalty just before half-time was enough to seal victory for Rayo, who will now attempt to make their first ever final in the competition.

They will be joined in the last four by Valencia, who defeated Cadiz 2-1, Hugo Duro heading in a late winner at Mestalla.

On Thursday, La Liga leaders Real Madrid play Athletic Bilbao at San Mames and Real Sociedad host Real Betis in the other two quarter-finals.

Rayo's winner came in the 44th minute after Alvaro Garcia fooled Franco Russo with a sharp turn in the box and toppled over the sliding Mallorca defender.

Trejo guided the penalty confidently into the corner.

Rayo returned to La Liga this season and have enjoyed a superb campaign so far. They beat Barcelona in October and now sit eighth in the table, with survival all but already secured.

They are only the fifth promoted team in the top flight to make the Copa del Rey semi-finals this century.

Valencia have won the cup eight times, most recently in 2019 when they overcame Barca in the final, and they scraped past Cadiz thanks to Duro's header 11 minutes from time.

Cadiz had levelled when new signing Lucas Perez scored a penalty to cancel out Goncalo Guedes' opener but Duro ensured Valencia avoided an upset. Cadiz's Juan Cala was sent off late on.

Related Topics

Century San Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Cuban Peso October 2019 All From Top Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

8 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

8 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

8 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

8 hours ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>