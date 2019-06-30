Rays pitcher McKay retires 16 straight batters in big-league debut

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Brendan McKay made an impressive Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, retiring the first 16 batters he faced in a 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

McKay, touted as a two-way prospect, threw six scoreless innings, losing his perfect game bid with one out in the sixth inning on Danny Santana's blooper into right field.

His 5 1/3 perfect innings to start a game is the Rays record for a pitcher making his big-league debut.

The 23-year-old southpaw allowed one hit, one walk and struck out three of 18 batters he faced.

"It was fun to watch," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "The way he carried himself, it was kind of unflappable.

"You would not have thought, if you just picked up and turned on the tv, that that was his first Major League start. He picked us up in a big way."McKay threw 81 pitches, 55 of them for strikes. He is scheduled to get the ball again on Friday when the Rays take on the New York Yankees.