UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rays Pitcher McKay Retires 16 Straight Batters In Big-league Debut

Muhammad Rameez 2 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

Rays pitcher McKay retires 16 straight batters in big-league debut

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Brendan McKay made an impressive Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, retiring the first 16 batters he faced in a 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

McKay, touted as a two-way prospect, threw six scoreless innings, losing his perfect game bid with one out in the sixth inning on Danny Santana's blooper into right field.

His 5 1/3 perfect innings to start a game is the Rays record for a pitcher making his big-league debut.

The 23-year-old southpaw allowed one hit, one walk and struck out three of 18 batters he faced.

"It was fun to watch," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "The way he carried himself, it was kind of unflappable.

"You would not have thought, if you just picked up and turned on the tv, that that was his first Major League start. He picked us up in a big way."McKay threw 81 pitches, 55 of them for strikes. He is scheduled to get the ball again on Friday when the Rays take on the New York Yankees.

Related Topics

Rangers Tampa New York TV

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

9 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

10 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.