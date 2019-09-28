Rays rout Jays to secure American League wild card spot

Los Angeles, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Tommy Pham crushed a two-run homer and Austin Meadows blasted a solo home run as the Tampa Bay Rays clinched the American League wild card spot with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The Cleveland Indians lost 8-2 Friday night to the Washington Nationals, allowing the Rays to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Oakland A's also sealed an AL wild card thanks to Cleveland's loss.

The Rays are going to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow did not allow a hit and walked two while striking out four in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Glasnow was making just his fourth start since returning from a four-month absence due to an arm injury.

Oliver Drake allowed one run in two innings to earn the win. Emilio Pagan pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer for the hosts Blue Jays who dropped to 65-95 on the season.

Blue Jays starter T.J. Zeuch allowed three runs, four hits and struck out four in five innings.