Rayyan Claims Silver At Doha Qatar Int'l Junior Squash C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Rayyan Zaman on Tuesday secured an impressive silver medal in the Under-11 category at the prestigious Doha Qatar International Junior Squash Championship.
According to information received here, the eight-year-old Rayyan, who is the grandson of legendary World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman and son of Asian Champion Mansoor Zaman, demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.
In the thrilling final match, he competed against Malaysia's Dylan Sadan, however, lost the fixture 11-9, 11-19, 12-10.
The outstanding achievement marks a bright beginning for the young squash prodigy, who is poised to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious family members.
"We are incredibly proud of Rayyan's accomplishment," Qamar Zaman told APP "His hard work and dedication have paid off, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for him."
