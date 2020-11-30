UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raza Hasan Sent Home After Covid-19 Protocol Breach

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breach

Raza Hasan of Northern’s Second XI has been sent home following a breach of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Covid-19 protocols

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th November, 2020) Raza Hasan of Northern’s Second XI has been sent home following a breach of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Covid-19 protocols. The decision means he will not be allowed to take any further part in the 2020-21 domestic season.

Raza had left the bio-secure premises at a local hotel without seeking a prior clearance from the medical team as well as the PCB’s High Performance department.

PCB Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line.

As such, he has been expelled from the tournament and will not be allowed for the remaining season.

“The PCB has a zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 breaches as these are designed to not only ensure health and safety of all participants but to also demonstrate to the world that we can successfully organise and deliver domestic competitions.

“I sincerely hope Raza Hasan will use this time to reflect on his irresponsible actions and the potential damage his breach could have caused to the event in general and Pakistan cricket in particular.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World PCB Hotel Raza Hasan Event All From Sad

Recent Stories

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

53 seconds ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

10 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

28 minutes ago

Asian Chess Federation marks 30th Anniversary

31 minutes ago

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

44 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.