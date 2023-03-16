UrduPoint.com

Raza, Holdstock Included In Elite Panel, Dar Steps Down

Pakistan's Ahsan Raza and South Africa's Adrian Holdstock have been included in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires even as veteran Aleem Dar has stepped down after 19 years on the Elite panel, standing in a record 435 men's international matches

The ICC Elite Umpire Selection Panel headed by ICC General Manager � Cricket, Wasim Khan, made the additions during the annual review and selection process, increasing the number of umpires on the panel from 11 to 12, said a press release.

Aleem, who has been on the Elite panel since its inception in the year 2002, has officiated in more Tests and ODIs than any other umpire and is second in T20Is, behind compatriot Ahsan. Aleem reflected on his career and thanked his colleagues over the years.

Aleem Dar said, "It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession.

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning.

"I thank the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and my colleagues on the panel for their support over the years. I would also like to thank my family; without whose support I could not have gone on for so long. I look forward to continuing to serve the game as an umpire".

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "Aleem's contribution to international cricket and to the ICC has been truly remarkable.

Consistently elite performances over such a long period saw him enjoy enormous respect across all involved in international cricket. I wish Aleem all the best for the future and I am sure his involvement in the game will continue for many years to come." Ahsan and Holdstock were enthusiastic on being inducted in the panel. Ahsan Raza said, "I feel extremely honoured and proud to be included in the Elite panel. I've always wanted to officiate regularly alongside the best match officials.

"I have already officiated in international matches across formats as well as in ICC events, so am aware of the enormous responsibility that this position entails. I hope to put all my experience over the years to good use but will continue to learn from my senior colleagues on the panel.

"I want to thank the ICC and the PCB for supporting me and helping me get to this point in my career. Thanks are also due to my wife and daughters for always being there for me." Adrian Holdstock said, "This is a huge moment in my career as an umpire. I've been officiating internationally for a while, but the Elite panel is another level.

"I'm excited about the upcoming opportunities and look forward to giving my all in the new position. I appreciate all my colleagues, the ICC and Cricket South Africa for their support over the years."The other members of the panel are: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies). There is no change in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

