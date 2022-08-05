UrduPoint.com

Raza, Kaia Slam Centuries As Zimbabwe Stun Bangladesh

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh

Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia struck centuries as Zimbabwe recovered from a disastrous start to stun Bangladesh by five wickets on Friday in the first match of a three one-day internationals series

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia struck centuries as Zimbabwe recovered from a disastrous start to stun Bangladesh by five wickets on Friday in the first match of a three one-day internationals series.

The home team lost openers Regis Chakabva and Tarisai Musakanda with just six runs on the scoreboard as they chased a formidable Bangladesh total of 303-2 that included four half centuries.

A third Zimbabwe wicket fell after they lifted the score to 62 and then Raza and Kaia came together to put on 192 runs for the fourth wicket and set up a brilliant victory as Zimbabwe reached 307-5 with 10 balls to spare.

Raza was unbeaten on 135, including six sixes and eight fours, while Kaia struck two sixes and 11 fours in his 110 before being caught by Shoriful islam at short fine leg.

Bangladesh, seventh in the ODI rankings and eight places above Zimbabwe, took advantage of being put in to bat by building what appeared to be a winning score.

Opener Liton Das led the way with an unbeaten 81 before being forced to retire hurt with a suspected hamstring injury.

He faced 89 balls and scored one six and nine fours.

Anamul Haque (73), captain Tamim Iqbal (62) and Mushfique Rahim (52) were the other scorers of half centuries for a team fresh from a 3-0 ODI hammering of the West Indies.

But while the visiting batsmen scored freely, their bowlers had no answers to Pakistan-born Raza and Kaia at Harare sports Club.

The pair reached centuries within two balls of each other during the 39th over with Kaia scoring his maiden ton through a single while two runs from Raza gave him his fourth 100 in the 50-over format.

Victory continued a remarkable transformation of Zimbabwe since former batting star Dave Houghton began a second stint as coach after 3-0 ODI and Twenty20 whitewashes by Afghanistan in June.

They hosted a T20 World Cup qualifying tournament last month and won all five matches to clinch a place at the main event in Australia from October.

Then, earlier this week, they edged Bangladesh by 10 runs in a thriller to snatch a 2-1 victory in a T20 series.

Related Topics

Afghanistan T20 World Australia Bangladesh Fine Zimbabwe Tamim Iqbal Sikandar Raza Tarisai Musakanda Harare Sports Club June October Event All From Coach

Recent Stories

Govt declares emergency in flood-hit areas; PM dir ..

Govt declares emergency in flood-hit areas; PM directs release of Rs. 5 billion ..

9 minutes ago
 Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre ..

Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels

9 minutes ago
 Precautionary steps completed for expecting new sp ..

Precautionary steps completed for expecting new spell of rains in Balochistan: L ..

14 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes, seals various structures in city

LDA demolishes, seals various structures in city

27 minutes ago
 8 killed, 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

8 killed, 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

27 minutes ago
 Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Banglad ..

Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.