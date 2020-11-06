UrduPoint.com
RCCI Calls On IPC Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President, Nasir Mirza along with other top executives called on the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza to express gratitude for promoting business opportunities in the sports industry.

The top executive committee of RCCI called on Dr Fehmida, here at her office and invited her as Chief Guest on RCCI Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020, said a press release issued here.

President RCCI Nasir Mirza briefed the minister about the initiative taken by the RCCI for the promoting business activities in the region.

Nasir said RCCI was planning to arrange 'Business Opportunity Summit 2020 Gwadar' for inviting more investment from the local and international investors in the Gwadar city.

RCCI was meeting with all the important stakeholders for finalizing the arrangement of this summit in Gwadar.

Dr Fehmida acknowledged that business community was playing a vital role for economic development of the country.

Organization of these sort of business related events in Gwadar will further accentuate development activities and invite more investment from the business community. This is the most influential tool to counter all the nefarious propaganda against the state.

Dr Fehmida appreciated the top executive committee for actively organizing the 'Global Entrepreneurship Week' annually and their plan to arrange Business Opportunity Summit in Gwadar.

