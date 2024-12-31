RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse Will Be A Hub For Heritage Sports
The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), and the Saudi Camel Federation, have said that AlUla Camel Racecourse will serve as a key venue for the ongoing camel racing season, helping to bolster AlUla's position as a region's premier destination for heritage sports
The racing season began in the Mughira Village for Heritage Sports in October 2024 and will run through April 2025.
The village, spread over 50 million square meters, has fields and facilities catering to camel races. The racing season has drawn over 1,557 participants, including camel owners, and riders from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.
AlUla Camel races are a vital part of the Royal Commission for AlUla’s mission to preserve and promote heritage sports while celebrating the Kingdom’s rich cultural legacy.
The season will feature 13 races, which will assist camel owners and delight enthusiasts, and improve the quality of life in the region.
The 25-square- kilometers racecourse, located in southern AlUla, includes an 8-kilometer racetrack alongside a 6-kilometer training track. These state-of-the-art facilities reflect AlUla's commitment to developing heritage sports and providing a world-class experience for participants and spectators.
