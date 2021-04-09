Re-election of PSA held

Noor ul Amin Mangel has been elected a President and Tariq Saddiq Malik as Secretary of Punjab Squash Association (PSA) in the re-election of the association, according to a press release issued here

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Noor ul Amin Mangel has been elected a President and Tariq Saddiq Malik as Secretary of Punjab Squash Association (PSA) in the re-election of the association, according to a press release issued here.

They were elected office-bearers for the next term in an extraordinary general council meeting (GCM) of PSA that held in Lahore on Thursday.

During the meeting re-election of PSA was conducted by PSA as per their constitution under the supervision of Pakistan Squash Federation. Anees from Punjab sports board also attended the re-election.

The other office-bearers include Sheraz Saleem (Senior Vice President), Imran Mukhtar Chaudhry (Vice President), Omer Masud (Vice President), Tania Malik (Vice President), Jamshed Fakhri (Vice President), Haider Aziz Sheikh (Vice President) and Rizwan Zahoor (Treasurer).