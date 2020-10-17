UrduPoint.com
Rea Claims Sixth Successive World Superbike Title

Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:54 PM

Estoril, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea won a sixth successive World Superbike title on Saturday after finishing fourth in Estoril.

The 33-year-old Rea, who has been racing in the championship for 13 years, came home on his Kawasaki behind race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu of Turkey, Britain's Chaz Davies and Garrett Gerloff of the United States.

Title rival Scott Redding, on a Ducati, was forced to retire after 16 laps.

Rea has 353 points after 22 of 23 races, ahead of Redding (281) and Davies (242).

The final race of the season takes place at the same Estoril track on Sunday.

