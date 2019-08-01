UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ready To Host Next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup: Zain Qureshi

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Ready to host next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup: Zain Qureshi

Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team captain Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said we are ready to host the next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team captain Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said we are ready to host the next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in the country.

Though the national team failed to make it to the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinals, but the country's Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team won the first Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London.

Zain was accompanied by MNAs Murtaza Mahmood, Imran Khattak and Ali Zahid at the ceremony kept in honor for the Parliamentary Cricket team by National Press Club here. The Parliamentary cricket team members were later joined by MNA Sadaqat Abassi. National Press Club President Shakil Karar was also presented on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zain said we have the capability to host the next World Cup and we have also invited Parliamentary teams of Australia, New Zealand and England to visit Pakistan. "Bangladesh Parliamentary Cricket team has also invited us there for matches," he said.

To a question, he said we must use cricket as a tool to engage India and other countries. "We had a very valuable interaction with other International Parliamentary teams and we presented the soft image of Pakistan," he said.

He also lauded head coach Ayaz Akhbar and Sabih Azhar for training the Parliamentarians who went on winning the World Cup.

MNA Ali Zahid, who was the vice captain of the Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team, the credit of victory goes to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. "We went to play the World Cup on our own expenses," he said.

MNA Murtaza Mahmood said we played like one nation as a Pakistani in the World Cup and if we Parliamentarians get united than no one can stop Pakistan from flourishing.

MNA Imran Khattak said it will be written in history that Pakistan had won the first Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup at London which is a great achievement. "We went to London as ambassadors of Pakistan and the only thing we had in our minds was to win the mega event," he said.

On the occasion, Ayaz Akhbar said the team was practicing during the night as the session of National Assembly was ongoing during the month of Ramzan. "All team members worked hard in the three to four months training period," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket National Assembly World Australia Bangladesh Visit London 2019 Event All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Assistant commissioners Lahore to ensure facilitie ..

47 seconds ago

Secretary sports Punjab, SBP DG plant saplings

49 seconds ago

Excise Motor branch collects Rs 26 mln additional ..

51 seconds ago

Pakistan Badminton Federation to send Mahoor Shahz ..

53 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways to run Hazara, Fareed express un ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Minister inaugurates KPRA facilitation cen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.