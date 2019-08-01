Ready to host next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup: Zain Qureshi

Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team captain Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said we are ready to host the next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team captain Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said we are ready to host the next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in the country.

Though the national team failed to make it to the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinals, but the country's Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team won the first Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London.

Zain was accompanied by MNAs Murtaza Mahmood, Imran Khattak and Ali Zahid at the ceremony kept in honor for the Parliamentary Cricket team by National Press Club here. The Parliamentary cricket team members were later joined by MNA Sadaqat Abassi. National Press Club President Shakil Karar was also presented on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zain said we have the capability to host the next World Cup and we have also invited Parliamentary teams of Australia, New Zealand and England to visit Pakistan. "Bangladesh Parliamentary Cricket team has also invited us there for matches," he said.

To a question, he said we must use cricket as a tool to engage India and other countries. "We had a very valuable interaction with other International Parliamentary teams and we presented the soft image of Pakistan," he said.

He also lauded head coach Ayaz Akhbar and Sabih Azhar for training the Parliamentarians who went on winning the World Cup.

MNA Ali Zahid, who was the vice captain of the Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team, the credit of victory goes to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. "We went to play the World Cup on our own expenses," he said.

MNA Murtaza Mahmood said we played like one nation as a Pakistani in the World Cup and if we Parliamentarians get united than no one can stop Pakistan from flourishing.

MNA Imran Khattak said it will be written in history that Pakistan had won the first Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup at London which is a great achievement. "We went to London as ambassadors of Pakistan and the only thing we had in our minds was to win the mega event," he said.

On the occasion, Ayaz Akhbar said the team was practicing during the night as the session of National Assembly was ongoing during the month of Ramzan. "All team members worked hard in the three to four months training period," he said.