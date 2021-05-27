UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus Dismiss UEFA's Disciplinary Proceedings

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:41 PM

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus dismiss UEFA's disciplinary proceedings

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus dismissed on Thursday UEFA's disciplinary action because of their involvement in the failed Super League project

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :- Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus dismissed on Thursday UEFA's disciplinary action because of their involvement in the failed Super League project.

"FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF wish to express their absolute rejection of the insistent coercion that UEFA has been maintaining towards three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football," the teams said in a statement. "This alarming attitude constitutes a flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice, which have already made a clear statement warning UEFA to refrain from taking any action that could penalise the founding clubs of the Super League while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

" The clubs called the action "incomprehensible" and "a direct attack against the rule of law." They said they would continue in their commitment to "modernizing football" and "open dialogue with UEFA" while they refused any coercion or intolerable pressure from the governing body of European football.

"Either we reform football or we will have to watch its inevitable downfall," said the statement.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against three clubs on Tuesday for their roles in the Super League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus insisted they would not give up on Super League even though the remaining nine founding clubs confirmed their withdrawal from the project.

