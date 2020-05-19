UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid, Bayern And Inter Milan To Launch European Solidarity Cup

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Real Madrid, Bayern and Inter Milan to launch European Solidarity Cup

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will stage a new competition called the 'European Solidarity Cup' in 2021 to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will stage a new competition called the 'European Solidarity Cup' in 2021 to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain.

The three clubs will play each other in a round-robin group, with Inter against Bayern held in Milan, Real facing Inter in Madrid and Bayern hosting Real in Munich.

Proceeds from the fixtures will be donated to medical facilities in Italy and Spain, two of the world's worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim is "to send out a message of solidarity and fraternity to the people of Europe", said a statement from Real Madrid.

Dates for the tournament have not been decided. The timing will "depend on the match Calendar and when football can be played in front of fans again", the clubs said.

Bayern will invite 5,000 nurses, carers and doctors to the Allianz Arena for their match against Real Madrid.

"Nurses, carers and doctors in particular are doing an outstanding job for society at the moment," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We, the three clubs, want to show these heroes our appreciation, respect and gratitude.""The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to allow us to look to the future," said Inter president Steven Zhang.

"With this initiative we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations."

Related Topics

Football World Europe Job Munich Milan Madrid Same Spain Italy Money All From Real Madrid Bayern Inter Milan Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rugby League's Challenge Cup final postponed by vi ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman condoles death of Mian Iftikhar's ..

3 minutes ago

Traffic remain stuck, CTP seems helpless

3 minutes ago

RESCUE-1122 shifts 1348 corona patients to hospita ..

3 minutes ago

Disabled get financial assistance in kasur

11 minutes ago

MMA star Khabib urges 'discipline' amid Dagestan v ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.