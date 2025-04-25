Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

Real Madrid refused to partake in planned Copa del Rey final related activities on Friday because they were angry at complaints made by the match officials earlier in the day, the club told media in Seville

The referee for Saturday's match against rivals Barcelona, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, welled up when speaking about pressure officials have faced from Real Madrid tv this season.

Spanish champions Real Madrid boycotted the press conference, the open training in front of media, the traditional presidents' dinner and a pre-match photo-call.

"Real Madrid told the RFEF they will not take part in the press conference or the official training session looking forward to the (final)," said the Spanish football federation.

This week the club's television channel launched a new video attacking the referee for the final, something they have done to various officials this season.

Los Blancos also published an open letter in February claiming Spanish refereeing was "rigged" and "completely discredited".

Real Madrid have form when it comes to boycotts: in October they stayed away from the Ballon d'Or ceremony because their winger Vinicius Junior was not named the best player in the world.

"Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected," the club said at the time.

De Burgos Bengoetxea had spoken about the effect criticism from Real Madrid's television channel was having on his family life.

"When a child of yours goes to school and there are kids telling him that his father is a 'thief' and comes home crying, it's totally messed up," De Burgos Bengoetxea told a news conference.

"What I do is try to educate my son, to say that his father is honest, above all honest, who can make mistakes, like any sportsperson," he continued, becoming emotional.

"This is really messed up... but the day I leave (the job), I want my son to be proud of what his father is, and what refereeing is, it has given us many values."

Wiping away tears, the 39-year-old called for deeper thought on the issue of referee abuse.

"It's not right what we are going through, many colleagues, and not just in professional football, but also at grassroots level," he added.

"Everyone should reflect about where we want to go, about what we want from sport and from football."

Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, the referee in charge of VAR for the final, suggested officials could take further action over Real Madrid TV's broadcasts in the coming weeks.

"Have no doubt that we are going to have to start taking much more serious measures than we are taking," said Gonzalez Fuertes.

"We will not continue to allow what is happening. Soon, you will hear from us.

"We are going to make history, because we are not going to continue to bear what we are putting up with."