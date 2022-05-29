UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Defeats Liverpool In Champions League Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2022 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Spanish football club Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, securing their record 14th European title.

The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris and ended with a score of 1:0, with Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal in the 59th minute.

Italy's Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid, became the most successful manager in the tournament's history on Saturday, now having four Champions League wins on his record.

