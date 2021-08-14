UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Denies It Wants To Jump To Premier League

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:53 PM

Real Madrid denies it wants to jump to Premier League

Real Madrid on Saturday denied reports in a Barcelona newspaper that the club had "studied the option" of leaving La Liga to join the English Premier League

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Real Madrid on Saturday denied reports in a Barcelona newspaper that the club had "studied the option" of leaving La Liga to join the English Premier League.

"In view of the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, where it is said that our club has studied the option of leaving La Liga for the Premier League, Real Madrid wishes to make it clear that this information is completely false, as well as being absurd and impossible," said a Real Madrid statement.

Real said the only purpose of this information "is to disrupt once again the daily life of our club", which kicks off its Liga season at Alaves on Saturday evening.

Mundo Deportivo claimed on its front page on Saturday that "Real Madrid studied the option of joining the Premier League", frustrated by the failure of the Super League project which its president Florentino Perez supports.

Real are also upset by an agreement by the Spanish League, led by president Javier Tebas, to sell 10 percent of its rights for 50 years to investment fund CVC.

"Real Madrid's intention has been to find out if it would be possible to abandon the Spanish league to join another big league, because the club's managers are tired of the problems and sticks that Javier Tebas continually pokes in their wheels," Mundo Deportivo wrote.

"In this scenario, the competition preferred by Florentino Perez and his close associates is the English Premier League, although they have also gathered information about the options of joining the Italian Serie A or the German Bundesliga," the Catalan daily said.

Related Topics

German Barcelona Madrid Agreement Real Madrid Premier League

Recent Stories

Rainy weather rejuvenated spirit of Independence D ..

Rainy weather rejuvenated spirit of Independence Day celebrations

4 minutes ago
 Russia reports record virus deaths third day in a ..

Russia reports record virus deaths third day in a row

4 minutes ago
 Minsk Claims Polish Authorities Brought Beaten Ira ..

Minsk Claims Polish Authorities Brought Beaten Iraqi Migrant to Belarusian Borde ..

4 minutes ago
 UoS holds events on Independence Day

UoS holds events on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's denial of involvemen ..

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's denial of involvement in DTA

18 minutes ago
 Ejaz Shah congratulated nation on 75th Independenc ..

Ejaz Shah congratulated nation on 75th Independence Day

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.