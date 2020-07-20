Real Madrid finish with dramatic draw to relegate Leganes

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Newly-crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid dropped points for the first time since the season's restart in a dramatic 2-2 draw that was not enough to save Leganes from relegation.

Leganes, who needed to beat Madrid and hope Celta Vigo failed to win against bottom club Espanyol, almost pulled off a miraculous escape but could not find a winner at the Butarque.

The draw means a rotated Madrid side surrendered the perfect record of 11 victories out of 11 since Spanish football came back from its coronavirus-enforced suspension while Karim Benzema fell short of Lionel Messi in the battle for the golden boot.

Messi had earlier scored twice in a 5-0 win over Alaves, enough for him to claim a record seventh 'Pichichi Trophy' and to give Barcelona momentum ahead of the return leg of their last 16 Champions League tie against Napoli next month.