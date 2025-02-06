Real Madrid Great Marcelo Announces Retirement
Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2025 | 09:08 PM
Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday after a trophy-laden career
The 36-year-old spent 16 years at Spanish giants Madrid, winning six La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies.
"At 18, Real Madrid came knocking on my door and I arrived here," Marcelo said in a video posted on social media. "Now, I can proudly say that I am a true 'Madrileno'.
"What a journey. Real Madrid is a unique club."
He also won the Copa del Rey twice and the Club World Cup four times during his time with Los Blancos, for whom he made 546 appearances, scoring 38 goals.
Marcelo made 58 appearances for the Brazil national team, playing at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and winning the 2013 Confederations Cup.
He was part of the teams that won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and bronze in Beijing in 2008.
"Playing for my country since the youth categories has also been a great honour," he added.
"In my memory I will always cherish two Olympic medals and a Confederations Cup."
Marcelo started his career with Brazilian club Fluminense before leaving for Real.
When he finally left the Santiago Bernabeu he joined Greek club Olympiakos but terminated his contract after just five months to rejoin Fluminense.
Marcelo helped his home team win the Copa Libertadores for the first time with victory over Boca Juniors in the 2023 final.
He left the club by mutual consent last November and has not played since.
