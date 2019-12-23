UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid Lose Ground In Spanish Title Race After Stalemate

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:05 PM

Real Madrid lose ground in Spanish title race after stalemate

Real Madrid were left to rue a series of near misses Sunday as they stumbled to a 0-0 home draw with Athletic Bilbao, dropping two points adrift of Barcelona in a tight Spanish title race

MADRID (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Real Madrid were left to rue a series of near misses Sunday as they stumbled to a 0-0 home draw with Athletic Bilbao, dropping two points adrift of Barcelona in a tight Spanish title race.Real also drew 0-0 in midweek at Barcelona but Sunday's result leaves Madrid on 37 points at the half-way stage of the season, two points off Barcelona who top the table on 39.Toni Kroos hit the bar, Karim Benzema saw an effort cleared off the line with a back-heel and both Rodrygo and Vincius Junior forced snap saves on a frustrating night for Madrid.Real defender Eder Militao was forced off after being poked in the eye and his replacement Nacho Fernandez also hit thje woodwork.Coach Zinedine Zidane brought on Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic, but Madrid failed to find a winner."It was neither bad luck nor complacency," Zidane said after the game."There's no reason to get depressed about this, we need to keep calm and keep our heads up.""We created lots of chances and if we keep going then they'll start going in."I feel sorry for the players.

It would have been nice for them to get more; three points from three games isn't great."For Bilbao, Kenan Kodro's thunderbolt shot was ruled out for off-side in the first half while the Santiago Bernabeu lived on its nerves when Athletic flooded forward deep into added time with Asier Villalibre almost clinching a winer at the death.Barcelona go into the brief Spanish winter break on top of La Liga after a glittering show led by Lionel Messi saw the defending champions beat Alaves 4-1 on Saturday.Messi hit his 50th goal of the year with Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal also on target.Sevilla are third on 34 points after their 2-0 win at Real Mallorca.Earlier Sunday Angel Correa came off the bench to score one and make another as Atletico Madrid climbed back into the top four with a 2-1 win at Real Betis.The red-and-white half of Madrid were in the doldrums after a home defeat to Barcelona a month ago but have since qualified for the Champions League last-16 where they can savour the chance of measuring themselves against Liverpool.

Related Topics

Liverpool Santiago Nice Bilbao Barcelona Madrid Sunday From Top Race Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go high on first day of n ..

6 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Slams B ..

2 minutes ago

UN Afghan envoy calls for safeguarding final stage ..

3 minutes ago

Messi returns to Argentina for Christmas break

3 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly down as festive break approac ..

5 minutes ago

Does your season of birth affect your mortality ri ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.