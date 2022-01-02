UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Lose To Getafe, Suffer First Defeat In Three Months

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Madrid, Jan 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Real Madrid's 15-game unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Getafe in La Liga.

Madrid's surprise defeat gives fresh hope to the beleaguered chasing pack in Spain, after Eder Militao's early error allowed Enes Unal to score the winner at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

