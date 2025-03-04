Real Madrid need flawless game against Atletico: Vinicius

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior said his team face early elimination from the Champions League if they make any mistakes against Atletico Madrid in their last-16 tie

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior said his team face early elimination from the Champions League if they make any mistakes against Atletico Madrid in their last-16 tie.

Los Blancos host their city rivals on Tuesday in the first leg before visiting Atletico next week at the Metropolitano stadium.

Madrid lost 2-1 against Real Betis on Saturday in La Liga and Vinicius said their weak performance cannot be repeated in Europe.

"I think in the last game we lacked a bit of everything... we made too many mistakes, we defended badly and did everything badly," the winger told a news conference Monday.

"It's better it happened in the last game as tomorrow we can make no mistakes, because these are knock-out games where you make a mistake and you're going home, and we don't want to go home so early.

"We're here to keep improving our game and to put in a good performance tomorrow."

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he hoped the slip-up against Betis was a one-time issue before the derby.

"We lacked attitude in the game against Betis, I hope it was an isolated incident," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think it is a very even tie and it will be decided in the second leg.

It's a tight game, (it will be) hard-fought."

Ancelotti praised his opposite number and highlighted Atletico coach Diego Simeone's strengths.

"What I like is the way he reads games, how he sets up his team, his strategy, the defensive grit his players have, I like all of that," said Ancelotti.

Madrid will be without the suspended Jude Bellingham for the first leg.

Vinicius has not been at his best in recent weeks but last season came to the fore in the final months of the campaign as Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League.

"With so many games you can't be 100 percent in all of them," added Vinicius.

"It's normal that people want and demand more from me.

"The decisive moment of the season is arriving and at Madrid we play best in this moment of the season."

The 24-year-old also said he hoped to renew his Madrid deal, which expires in 2027, "as soon as possible" despite speculation he could be lured by a big-money offer from Saudi Arabian football.

Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr, in the Saudi Pro League.