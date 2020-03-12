Real Madrid Quarantines All Teams After Player Contracts COVID-19 - Reports

Players of both football and basketball clubs Real Madrid are quarantined after basketball player Trey Thompkins was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lasexta.com website said on Thursday

Players of both football and basketball clubs Real Madrid are quarantined after basketball player Trey Thompkins was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lasexta.com website said on Thursday.

Football and basketball players of Real Madrid share a common training center.

The quarantine period is expected to last 14 days, as recommended by health authorities. Thus, Real's football team will not play the second game of the Champions League's round of 16 against Manchester City scheduled for March 17.

Earlier in the day, the top-tier Spanish football championship, La Liga, suspended at least two days of games due to threat of the coronavirus spread. Real Madrid is now second in La Liga with 56 points in 27 games.

Also on Thursday, Italian football club Juventus said its defender Daniele Rugani had been tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently, Juve's biggest star Cristiano Ronaldo decided to stay in his home in Portugal, where he visits his mother, who recently suffered a stroke.