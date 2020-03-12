UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid Quarantines All Teams After Player Contracts COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

Real Madrid Quarantines All Teams After Player Contracts COVID-19 - Reports

Players of both football and basketball clubs Real Madrid are quarantined after basketball player Trey Thompkins was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lasexta.com website said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Players of both football and basketball clubs Real Madrid are quarantined after basketball player Trey Thompkins was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lasexta.com website said on Thursday.

Football and basketball players of Real Madrid share a common training center.

The quarantine period is expected to last 14 days, as recommended by health authorities. Thus, Real's football team will not play the second game of the Champions League's round of 16 against Manchester City scheduled for March 17.

Earlier in the day, the top-tier Spanish football championship, La Liga, suspended at least two days of games due to threat of the coronavirus spread. Real Madrid is now second in La Liga with 56 points in 27 games.

Also on Thursday, Italian football club Juventus said its defender Daniele Rugani had been tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently, Juve's biggest star Cristiano Ronaldo decided to stay in his home in Portugal, where he visits his mother, who recently suffered a stroke.

Related Topics

Football Portugal March Share Real Madrid Manchester City Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

11 minutes ago

Sindh govt to cooperate with Balochistan: Chief Se ..

2 minutes ago

Task force constituted to oversee, progress on dec ..

2 minutes ago

Over three lac kids to be vaccinated against polio ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Cultural D ..

3 minutes ago

Stay order extended against Primary School Teacher ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.