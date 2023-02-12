Real Madrid Secures Its Fifth FIFA Club World Cup Victory, Beating Al Hilal 5:3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Real Madrid has defeated Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the FIFA Club World Cup final, winning the championship for the fifth time.

The final match was held at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco's capital of Rabat on Saturday and ended with a score of 5:3.

Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde scored two goals each for the Spanish team, while the second-half fifth goal was scored by Karim Benzema. Al Hilal's goals were scored by Luciano Vietto (brace) and Moussa Marega.

Saturday was the fifth time that Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup (its other victories were in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018).