UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid To Go To Zaragoza In Copa Del Rey Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Real Madrid to go to Zaragoza in Copa del Rey last 16

Real Madrid were on Friday drawn away to six-time winners Zaragoza while Barcelona take on La Liga rivals Leganes in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Real Madrid were on Friday drawn away to six-time winners Zaragoza while Barcelona take on La Liga rivals Leganes in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Looking to win the Cup for the first time since 2014, Madrid will travel to La Romareda next week to face Zaragoza, who were relegated from the top flight in 2013 and have not been back but did beat Mallorca in the last 32.

Zaragoza famously beat Madrid's 'Galacticos' in extra time in the 2004 final, with David Villa scoring one of their goals.

Zinedine Zidane's side beat third-tier side Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday, while Barcelona needed a late Antoine Griezmann goal to win 2-1 away to Ibiza.

The Catalans, who have won the Copa del Rey more times than any other club and reached the last six finals, will entertain a Leganes side sitting in the relegation zone in La Liga.

Meanwhile, third-tier Cultural Leonesa's reward for eliminating Atletico Madrid on Thursday is a home tie against the holders, Valencia.

Real Sociedad and Osasuna will meet in the only other tie between two top-flight teams.

Six clubs from the elite were eliminated by sides from lower divisions in the last 32.

Copa del Rey last-16 drawBadajoz v Granada, Cultural Leonesa v Valencia, Tenerife v Athletic Bilbao, Zaragoza v Real Madrid, Mirandes v Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal, Barcelona v Leganes, Real Sociedad v Osasuna- Ties to be played on January 28, 29, 30

Related Topics

Salamanca Granada David Zaragoza Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Madrid January From Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.