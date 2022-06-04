UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid's Benzema Drops Appeal Over 'sex Tape' Sentence

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Real Madrid's Benzema drops appeal over 'sex tape' sentence

Paris, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped an appeal against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape, his lawyer said Saturday.

Benzema was sentenced in November 2021 and fined 75,000 Euros ($82,000) over the 2015 extortion attempt that shocked French football and saw him exiled from the French national team for five-and-a-half years.

The Real Madrid star has finally dropped his appeal, his lawyer Hugues Vigier told AFP, confirming a report on the Actu78 website.

The Versailles court of appeal will notify the parties of the withdrawal order on Tuesday.

Vigier previously told French sports daily L'Equipe Benzema did so because he was "exhausted" by the process.

"This withdrawal endorses a ruling of condemnation and apparently of guilt. It is a judicial truth. But it is not reality," he said.

Scrapping the appeal makes definitive the November ruling against him.

Benzema was one of five people tried over the ultimately unsuccessful attempt to blackmail Valbuena with a sexually explicit video stolen from his phone.

He was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

The 34-year-old footballer had been set to appeal on June 30-July 1 at the court in Versailles, outside Paris.

His former lawyer, Antoine Vey, had said Benzema would explain himself in person at the appeal trial.

In its November judgment, the Versailles criminal court ruled that Benzema had "implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his teammate to submit to the blackmail".

It added he had shown "no kindness towards Valbuena", as he had claimed, but "just the opposite" and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player's plight.

The affair rocked the French national team and led to the Madrid star being cast out of the side for five-and-a-half years before making a surprise return to "Les Bleus" in 2021 in time for the European championship.

Benzema, who has always maintained his innocence, has on several occasions expressed his desire to turn the page on the affair as soon as possible.

News of the star striker's announcement that he was dropping his appeal came just hours after he scored a brilliant opening goal in France's UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark in Paris.

The Danes, however, recovered to win 2-1 after substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice.

Benzema is a favourite for the Ballon d'Or after helping Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris last weekend.

Related Topics

Football Sports Condemnation France Liverpool Versailles Paris Madrid Denmark June November Criminals 2015 From Real Madrid Court

Recent Stories

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

8 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

8 hours ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

8 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

8 hours ago
 US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terr ..

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia on Friday - ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.