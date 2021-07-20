UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz Rejoins AC Milan On Two-year Loan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Brahim Diaz has signed a two-year loan deal with AC Milan, both clubs announced on Monday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Brahim Diaz has signed a two-year loan deal with AC Milan, both clubs announced on Monday.

"AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid on a temporary basis for two years," the Serie A runners-up confirmed.

"The contract ties the football player to the Rossoneri Club until 30 June 2023." Diaz spent three seasons with Manchester City before joining Madrid in June 2019 for 17 million Euros ($20 million).

He scored two goals in 21 games in Madrid before joining Milan last season on loan, scoring seven goals in 39 appearances for the northern Italian outfit.

The 21-year-old takes over the number 10 jersey from Hakan Calhanoglu who has joined Serie A champions Inter Milan as a free agent.

Football Loan Milan Madrid Spain June 2019 From Real Madrid Manchester City AC Milan Inter Milan Million

