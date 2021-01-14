UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid's Jovic Returns To Frankfurt On Loan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:02 PM

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will return to his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season, the clubs announced on Thursday

"Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on the loan of player Luka Jovic until the end of the current season," Madrid confirmed in a statement.

"Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on the loan of player Luka Jovic until the end of the current season," Madrid confirmed in a statement.

Jovic joined Real Madrid for 60 million Euros in the summer of 2019 but scored only two goals last season and the Serbian is yet to register this term.

"It has not been easy in Madrid for Luka recently.

For him, it is important to come back to refocus. His great desire was to return to Eintracht," said Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has given Jovic only two La Liga starts this season.

"He is a striker who scores goals, it is what we want from him," Zidane said on Wednesday.

"He hasn't had any luck because he had difficulty adapting, with injuries, it's not easy. What he has to do is learn a lot of things. I have no doubt about his quality."

