Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh, the club confirmed on Monday.

Kroos was forced off in the first half of Madrid's 3-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday and is expected to be out for around two weeks.

The 30-year-old is likely to miss La Liga games against Real Valladolid on Wednesday and Levante on Sunday.

He could also be out of Germany's Nations League matches against Ukraine on October 10 and Switzerland three days later.