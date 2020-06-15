UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez Out With Leg Injury

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez out with leg injury

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Real Madrid reported on Monday that Lucas Vazquez had suffered a right leg injury which could rule the versatile winger out of the next few matches in La Liga's tense title race.

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Lucas Vazquez, by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a soleus (lower calf) muscle injury in his right leg," a club statement read.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed." Real are two points behind Barcelona with a hectic conclusion to the coronavirus-hit season ahead including games against Valencia on Thursday, Real Sociedad on Sunday, and Mallorca and Espanyol the following week.

Spanish daily As suggested Spain international Vazquez could be out of commission for a fortnight.

The 29-year-old who missed training last Friday joins Nacho and Luka Jovic on coach Zinedine Zidane's injury list.

Related Topics

Valencia Barcelona Spain Sunday Race Real Madrid Coach Espanyol

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

28 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

42 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

1 hour ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.