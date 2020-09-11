UrduPoint.com
Real Men Do Not Rape, Says Shaniera Akram

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

Real men do not rape, says Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, the wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, argues that if we really want respects for women we must avoid girls’ dance parties and such acts that cause negative impact in the society in this regard.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of cricket Star Wasim Akram, said that real men do not rape women, pointing out that real men were needed now more than ever.

Shaniera gave her response at the moment when the whole nation is crying for justice for woman who was gang-raped on Lahore Motorway.

“I’m not just taking about predators, I’m talking to husbands, fathers, uncles & friends! If a woman says no, she means NO! Real men don’t force themselves on anyone, ever! We need all real men now more than ever, to stand up with us & help stop this madness! #RealMenDontRape,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she had said: “We want respect for women’s rights? To empower girls? Prevent rape? keep our girls safe? change the mindset? And yet we still endorse dancing girls and disguise it as culture.

It’s sleazy men watching half naked girls dance for them. Call it what it is!,”.

In woman’s rape case, there is still no progress as police could not arrest the real culprits involved in this heinous crime. A five-member committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also investigating the matter and due to submit its report within three-day time.

Lahore’s Police Chief Umar Sheikh, however, had said earlier that they would be successful in the case as the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

