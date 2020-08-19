UrduPoint.com
Real's Brazilian Teen Reinier On Two-year Loan To Dortmund

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Real Madrid's Brazilian teenage sensation Reinier has been loaned to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund until June 20, 2022, the Spanish outfit announced Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Real Madrid's Brazilian teenage sensation Reinier has been loaned to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund until June 20, 2022, the Spanish outfit announced Wednesday.

The under-23 international touched down at Real in February, having signed a six-and-a-half year contract through until June 2026.

Reinier, 18, arrived in Spain from Flamengo, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and the Brazilian league last season.

At Madrid, Reinier played three matches for Real's reserve team, Castilla, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

More Stories From Sports

