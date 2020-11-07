UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real's Hazard And Casemiro Test Positive For Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Real's Hazard and Casemiro test positive for coronavirus

Madrid, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard and his Brazilian teammate Casemiro have both tested positive for coronavirus, the La Liga club announced on Saturday.

"Real Madrid informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the Covid-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning," the club said in a statement.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests.

"Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning." Neither player will feature in the side to take on Valencia on Sunday. Nor will they be able to join up with their respective national teams during the coming international window as both are required to go into isolation.

"They're fine. They're not happy with what happened, but mentally they're fine, and physically too," said Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane in a press conference on Saturday.

"Casi has a few symptoms but in this difficult situation they are fine. I left them a message, I will speak to them again later. This is something that can happen, and we must accept it.

"There was nothing special, they are responsible people, who pay attention... Obviously, I would have preferred to have them."It marks another setback for Hazard who missed the start of the season owing to a series of ankle injuries. He only returned to the Madrid line-up for the Champions League meeting with Borussia Munchengladbach on October 27.

On Monday, ahead of their match against Inter Milan, Madrid announced that Brazilian central defender Eder Militao had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Fine Valencia Madrid October Sunday All From Real Madrid Coach Inter Milan Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED1 ..

26 minutes ago

Literary committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

28 minutes ago

PM says health card scheme will be extended to ent ..

29 minutes ago

Shaniera asks for small wedding ceremonies amid fe ..

33 minutes ago

ADJD concludes 24th session of lawyer training pro ..

41 minutes ago

FinTech Ripple chooses Dubai International Financi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.