Rebels inflict more misery on winless Waratahs

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The Melbourne Rebels inflicted an unwanted record Saturday on hapless NSW Waratahs with a 36-25 victory to end their Super Rugby AU season in style.

The visitors ran in four-to-three tries at Bankwest Stadium to ensure the Waratahs finished with the ignominy of their first ever winless campaign in a contest that was essentially a dead rubber.

The Rebels' finals dream ended Friday when the Western Force sealed third spot on the five-team ladder and booked a qualifying final clash with ACT Brumbies after a dramatic 30-27 victory over league leaders Queensland Reds.

The winner will play the Reds in the grand final in Brisbane.