UrduPoint.com

RECAST - Argentina Defeat Netherlands, Go To FIFA World Cup Semifinals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2022 | 03:10 AM

RECAST - Argentina Defeat Netherlands, Go to FIFA World Cup Semifinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Argentine national football team defeated the Netherlands in penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

The main and additional time of the match, which took place on Friday at the Stadion Ikonik Lusail, ended with a score of 2-2. Nahuel Molina scored in the 35th minute with assist from Lionel Messi, who scored from the spot in the 73th. Wout Weghorst scored for the Dutchmen in the 83rd and dramatically equalized in the 90+11th.

Argentina won the penalties shootout 4-3, their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two shots from the spot.

The teams were managed the youngest and the oldest coaches in the tournament. The Argentinians were led by 44-year-old Lionel Scaloni, and the Dutch by 71-year-old Louis van Gaal.

The Argentines reached the semi-finals of the World Cup for the sixth time in their history, having previously won the tournament twice.

In the next match on December 13, they will face the Croatian team, which knocked out the Brazilians in a penalty shootout earlier on Friday.

Messi scored the tenth goal at the World Cup and caught up with the record holder of the Argentine national team, Gabriel Batistuta.

Messi also set the record for the most assists in the playoffs of the World Cup (5), beating Brazilian legend Pele (4).

In total, the captain of the Argentina national team has 7 assists in the World Cup matches, behind only Diego Maradona (8).

Messi also now tied-second in the number of appearances in the World Cup, equaling with Germany's Miroslav Klose. Only legendary German stopper Lothar Matthaus played more games at the world championships (25).

Related Topics

Football World German Qatar Germany Van Argentina Netherlands December From

Recent Stories

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

2 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

2 hours ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

2 hours ago
 Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Wa ..

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Waiting for Passage in Black Sea

2 hours ago
 UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft S ..

UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft Systems, Air Defense Missiles t ..

2 hours ago
 Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for ..

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.