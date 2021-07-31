UrduPoint.com

Recent Doping Accusations Against Russian Olympic Athletes 'Groundless' - Antonov

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The reports that have recently surfaced in the US media accusing Russian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics of doping are "groundless speculations," Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"These groundless speculations are perplexing. According to the International Testing Agency, Russians are among the most tested athletes at these games. Russian athletes win medals in Tokyo in a fair fight," Antonov responded to the question concerning the articles in the US media.

According to the ambassador, the goal of such publications is to discredit the Russian team.

"Attempts to discredit their achievements are dictated by the desire to get rid of fair competition, which is contrary to the spirit of the Olympic movement. One should lose with dignity," the diplomat noted.

At the same time, Antonov stressed that doping is a worldwide problem that requires joint efforts of all states, and urged the US to first tackle the problem internally in national sports leagues, which do not follow international anti-doping standards.

Antonov further expressed his admiration for the Russian athletes and wished them new victories in the ongoing games in Tokyo.

On Friday, American swimmer Ryan Murphy alleged that Russian Olympic champion in 100m and 200m backstroke disciplines Evgeny Rylov might not have been "clean." The Russian side has vehemently denied the accusations. Murphy, who earned a bronze in the 100m and a silver in the 200m, clarified he did not mean anyone in particular and was just expressing concern over doping in swimming in general.

The International Testing Agency said it has not found any anti-doping rules violation by athletes at the Tokyo Olympics so far.

