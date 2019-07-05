To mark the success of All-Girls Robotics Team from Out of School Children's School (OSCS) a reception was held here at the Nazriya-e-Pakistan Council, F-9 Park on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :To mark the success of All-Girls Robotics Team from Out of School Children's School (OSCS) a reception was held here at the Nazriya-e-Pakistan Council, F-9 Park on Friday.

On the occasion All-Girls Robotics team and coach Javed Mirza were honored with prizes and shields for winning the 'Judges Awards Against All Odds' in the First Lego League International Robotics Championship held in Lebanon this June.

Member National Assembly Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz who was the chief guest on the occasion, praised the children for achieving such a feat.

He lauded Muneera Javed, vice chairperson of I Feel foundation, for always being there to lend a helping hand. "All teachers have worked hard in making children accomplish this feat," he said.

Khurram said if they joined hands in making Pakistan a great nation, the day is not far away, when our country would shine bright like a star where facilities of education and health facilities would be available for everyone.

"I will also request the Ministry of Science and Technology to include this school in their project which aims to upgrade schools in future," he said.

On the occasion, MNA Nafeesa Khattak said she would be introducing OSCS to the Ministry of Education to be included in the future government projects.

"Ministry of Science and Technology will be establishing laboratories for selected schools from the country who they think have the capability in the relevant field," she said and added she wanted to see OSCS enlisted in the list.

She said they want to see engineers coming out from these children as they were future of the country.