Reception Of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay Highlighted Positive Aspect Of Country : Syed Arif Hassan

Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay highlighted positive aspect of country : Syed Arif Hassan

President Pakistan Olympic Association Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan has said the reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay in the city and highlighted a very positive aspect of Pakistan in the world

President Pakistan Olympic Association Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan has said the reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay in the city and highlighted a very positive aspect of Pakistan in the world.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay hosted by Fatima Lakhani, chairperson of organizing committee at a local hotel.

POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Secretary General Muhammad Jahangir, Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee Syed Wasim Hashmi, Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Tehmina Asif, Veena Masood, Nargis Rahim Tola, Pervez Ahmed, Asif Azeem, Col. Nasir. Imtiaz Ahmed and Asghar Baloch were also present on the occasion.

POA President Syed Arif Hassan said with the participation of Jahangir Khan, Hassan Sardar, Inam Butt, Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, Haider Ali and other famous players, the citizens got an opportunity to meet their heroes which would help boost the morale of new players.

On successful and peaceful conduct of the programs, Syed Arif Hassan paid tributes to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, security agencies, Acting British Deputy High Commissioner Martin Dawson, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mujeeb-ud-Din Memon, Karachi Grammar school, Sindh Olympic Association and especially the people of Karachi.

He also thanked the journalists associated with print and electronic media for their coverage during the events which spread the message around the world that Pakistan was a land of peace loving and sports loving people.

Chairperson of the organizing committee Fatima Lakhani appreciated the efforts and hard work of all the members of the committee and termed this achievement as teamwork.

On the occasion, POA President Syed Arif Hassan presented special souvenirs to the members of the organizing committee.

