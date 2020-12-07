Record ballot ticket demand for Pak-England Edgbaston ODI

Edgbaston, home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, has received record demand for the next year's One Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and England

World champions England would host Pakistan in the final game of the three-match ODI series in a day/night fixture on Tuesday, July 13. Although, the date was subject to change.

"Edgbaston has received record demand for the England v Pakistan ODI via the Ticket Ballot, with over 60,000 tickets already requested," Warwickshire County Cricket Club said in a statement as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"Following an unprecedented year of behind-closed-doors cricket, the Club has received record ballot entries for next year's ODI, more than any other major match fixture including the 2019 Ashes, with a 67% increase in applicants compared to the previous best after the same number of days," the statement added.

More than 60 percent of the tickets have already been sold for the aforementioned game.

"Meanwhile, over 60% of tickets have already been sold for this match in the opening priority windows to Warwickshire Members and ticket buyers who accepted credit from our cancelled 2020 Major Matches," the statement further revealed.

The ballot would close at 5pm on Friday, December 11 and the lucky winners will be contacted the following week with details on how to buy.