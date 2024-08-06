Record-breaker Duplantis Retains Olympic Pole Vault Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Sweden's Armand Duplantis improved his own world record en route to retaining his Olympic pole vault title in Paris on Monday.
In a sensational finish to the fifth day of track and field at the Stade de France, Duplantis sailed over the bar raised to 6.25 metres to rapturous applause from a 69,000-capacity crowd.
It bettered by 1cm his own previous best of 6.24m set at the Xiamen Diamond League meet in April.
Remarkably it was the ninth time the US-born Swede had broken the record.
In the competition before the procession, American Sam Kendricks won silver with a best of 5.95m, Greece's Emmanouil Karalis taking bronze (5.
90) on countback.
The gold meant Duplantis became the first man to retain the pole vault title since American Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956.
As soon as he crashed down on the landing mat after his third and final successful attempt at 6.25m, Duplantis bounced away on the track to embrace family and friends in the stands.
Draped in the Swedish flag and with Abba's "Dancing Queen" booming around the stadium, Duplantis made an emotional lap of the track.
The music halted as he leaned down to ring the victory bell, capping yet another exceptional display from the irrepressible 24-year-old.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold13 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis13 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold13 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results13 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold13 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m13 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold13 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold13 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final13 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results13 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League20 hours ago