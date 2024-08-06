Open Menu

Record-breaker Duplantis Retains Olympic Pole Vault Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Record-breaker Duplantis retains Olympic pole vault title

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Sweden's Armand Duplantis improved his own world record en route to retaining his Olympic pole vault title in Paris on Monday.

In a sensational finish to the fifth day of track and field at the Stade de France, Duplantis sailed over the bar raised to 6.25 metres to rapturous applause from a 69,000-capacity crowd.

It bettered by 1cm his own previous best of 6.24m set at the Xiamen Diamond League meet in April.

Remarkably it was the ninth time the US-born Swede had broken the record.

In the competition before the procession, American Sam Kendricks won silver with a best of 5.95m, Greece's Emmanouil Karalis taking bronze (5.

90) on countback.

The gold meant Duplantis became the first man to retain the pole vault title since American Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956.

As soon as he crashed down on the landing mat after his third and final successful attempt at 6.25m, Duplantis bounced away on the track to embrace family and friends in the stands.

Draped in the Swedish flag and with Abba's "Dancing Queen" booming around the stadium, Duplantis made an emotional lap of the track.

The music halted as he leaned down to ring the victory bell, capping yet another exceptional display from the irrepressible 24-year-old.

Related Topics

World Music France Xiamen Paris Man Sweden Greece April Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Family From Best

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports